VN podcast, ep. 73: Strade Bianche takes; is Wiggins’s reputation tarnished?

Strade Bianche was a muddy masterpiece of bicycle racing. We’ve got takes on how the racing action went down, and what we can expect in the classics this spring.

Then, we unpack the never-ending Team Sky saga, which again has Bradley Wiggins in the hot seat, defending his reputation and his time as Britain’s standard-bearer in the Tour de France. Is his reputation tarnished forever? We discuss. All that and more on this week’s VeloNews podcast!

