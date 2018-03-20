VN pod, ep. 75: Nibali’s Sanremo surprise; what’s Land Run 100 all about?

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews Milano-Sanremo 2018 With the season's first monument classic getting underway Saturday in Italy, the VeloNews podcast turns to the Recon Ride for an in-depth

With a daring attack over the final climb, Vincenzo Nibali wrote himself into Milano-Sanremo history with a solo win. Did he get lucky, or was this a result of careful tactics? Which sprinters’ teams blew it in the final chase? We unpack all of the takes and analysis from the first monument of the season and talk to reporter Gregor Brown who was on the ground in Italy.

Plus, Spencer has a rundown of his trip to Oklahoma for the Land Run 100 gravel race. He didn’t end up scraping peanut-butter mud off his bike with a paint stirrer, but it was still an epic day on the bike.

