Ask Fast Talk podcast, ep. 1: We answer your questions about training

Fast Talk podcast: Too much of a good thing? Heart arrhythmias in endurance athletes

This is our first edition of “Ask Fast Talk.” Because we receive so many compelling questions from Fast Talk listeners, we will begin devoting frequent episodes to answering your questions. On today’s episode, we discuss the following: the importance of aerobic threshold training and the physiological adaptations that take place from doing so; should FTP be based on one’s very best race effort or on a test; dealing with muscle soreness after weight training; training in extreme cold; and much more.

