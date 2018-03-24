Volta a Catalunya stage 6 slashed by 78km due to heavy snow

VIELLA, Spain (AFP) — Heavy snowfall in the Pyrenees has forced the sixth and penultimate stage of the Volta a Catalunya to be slashed by 78 kilometers, race organizers announced Saturday.

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and the rest of the peloton will be transported down the valley to Pobla de Segur. The stage was originally slated to begin in Vielha e Mijaran. The new start location means the stage will only be 116 kilometers, a change that could boost Valverde’s bid to retain the lead. Only one climb remains on the day’s menu and it comes 69 kilometers from the finish in Torrefarrera.

On Wednesday, organizers had to slash 46 kilometers off the third stage and changed the location of the finish line due to fears of mudslides.