VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews Milano-Sanremo 2018

With the season’s first monument just around the corner, the pod is switching gears for a deep dive into Milano-Sanremo via the Recon Ride, back with the VeloNews podcast for the spring classics!

The Recon Ride is a race preview show with more analysis and commentary than you ever knew you needed. On this week’s show, hosts Cosmo Catalano and Dane Cash take a closer look at the route and favorites for Milano-Sanremo, and also have a chat with one of the contenders, Quick-Step’s Elia Viviani.

