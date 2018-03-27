VN pod, ep. 76: On the cobbles at E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Go inside the Belgian spring classics with our team of reporters who are on the ground (er… cobbles) at E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem.

Dane Cash, Andrew Hood, and Gregor Brown discuss the racing action. Just how good was Quick-Step at E3? Is Sagan’s win at Gent-Wevelgem an indication of bigger things to come? Why did American Coryn Rivera go off the front in Gent-Wevelgem instead of waiting for the sprint?

Stay tuned for more analysis and interviews throughout the rest of the big one-day races, including Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

