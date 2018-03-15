VeloNews to publish official Giro d’Italia guide through 2019

BOULDER (VN)—VeloNews, the authoritative voice of cycling, will produce the Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia bicycle race through 2019. In an exclusive agreement finalized between Pocket Outdoor Media, the publisher of VeloNews, and RCS Sport, the race’s owner and event producer, VeloNews is awarded exclusive rights to publish the official online and print editions of the world’s second-largest cycling event in the U.S. and Canada for the 2018 and 2019 races. The 2018 VeloNews Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia will publish in the May issue of the magazine.

The Official VeloNews Giro Guide will be every cycling fan’s essential daily guide for all 23 days of the Giro d’Italia, with course maps and schematics, stage-by-stage profiles, timetables, previews of all 20 teams and bios on the top contenders, overviews of their bikes and gear, tech reports on rider and team equipment choices for key stages, and fearless prognostication from the VeloNews editorial team on the podium contenders and who will wear the coveted maglia rosa at the finish in Rome.

Founded in 1909 and now in its 101st year, the Giro d’Italia begins on Friday, May 4 in Jerusalem and finishes Sunday, May 27 in Rome, traversing 3546 km over 23 days. Each stage will be televised live world-wide to an estimated audience of 250 million viewers, making the Giro the second most-watched cycling race after the Tour de France. In the United States, live coverage will air on the online sports broadcaster fubo.tv.

VeloNews Editor-in-Chief Fred Dreier said, “The Tour de France is the biggest race, but those who recognize and appreciate the nuances of bicycle racing often say the Giro offers the best racing. The Giro’s course is more varied, the weather more problematic, the roadside tifosi more passionate as fans. While the Tour reigns as cycling’s most important stage race, the Giro is the showcase for Italy, which is still home to the most storied and revered brands in the sport.”

Added RCS Sport Sales Director Matteo Mursia, “VeloNews is the world’s leading bicycle racing media brand so they are a natural partner for our beloved Giro d’Italia. Considering the print and digital reach of VeloNews, the Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia is a must-buy for anyone seeking to reach the most enthusiastic cycling fans and participants.”

Advertising space for the Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia closes April 2nd. Contact VeloNews Publisher Mark Gouge for information on advertising in the Guide: mgouge@pocketoutdoormedia.com, (303) 385-7755.

About Pocket Outdoor Media

Pocket Outdoor Media is the leading publisher in endurance sports. Pocket Outdoor Media’s brands influence and engage more athletes than any other through a combined print, online, and social audience of 44 million runners, cyclists, triathletes, and swimmers. Our brands include VeloNews, the authoritative voice of cycling; Triathlete, the world’s #1 triathlon resource; Women’s Running, the world’s largest running magazine for women; Competitor.com, the most trusted website for runners; and VeloPress, the world’s leading publisher of books on endurance sports. Pocket Outdoor Media is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and has an office in San Diego, California. See more at pocketoutdoormedia.com.

About RCS Sport

RCS Sport is a Sports & Media Company that leads the Italian market with unmatched skills, expertise and a broad offer of services for the creation and management of international sport events. Our portfolio encompasses professional sports (cycling, basketball and running) and mass participation events for running and cycling enthusiasts. As a large player that directly organizes large national and international events, we can offer powerful and varied opportunities for visibility, branding, retail and direct marketing. The experience gained over the years and a constant strive for innovation are key complements to a wide portfolio of media rights and tailor-made services.

