Pressure piles on Wiggins over tax avoidance scheme

2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, already denying allegations of abusing the TUE system when riding for Team Sky, is facing further pressure from the British government over allegations of tax avoidance.

Wiggins, who was accused of using TUEs to boost performance in a British parliamentary report published on Monday, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

However, he has now been described as “immoral” by a high profile British MP after it was revealed that he had invested in the Cup Trust charity, which has now been closed down by the authorities.

Margaret Hodge said that Wiggins had shown a “deeply unsavoury trait to his character.” She also called for Wiggins to have his knighthood rescinded and said for him to be titled “Sir” was “inappropriate.”

The charitable trust the former Tour champion invested in reported to have received donations of £176 million and to have paid out only £150,000. Investors stood to save around £140,000, before the scheme was shut down.

According to a spokesperson, Wiggins pulled out of the scheme and received “no tax relief whatsoever.”