Porte ruled out of Tirreno-Adriatico with illness

PARIS (AFP) — Australian Richie Porte has pulled out of next week’s Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy, his BMC Racing team announced Friday.
The 33-year-old fell ill after the Volta ao Algarve last month and missed a week of training.
“Tirreno-Adriatico was one of Richie’s goals, it wouldn’t make sense for him to be in a far from ideal condition,” said BMC sport director Max Sciandri.
A two-time winner of Paris-Nice, Porte had opted this year to race at the Tirreno instead.
Back in competition since January after a serious fall at the Tour de France last year, Porte finished second in the Santos Tour Down Under before struggling to 27th in the Algarve.
For the seven-stage Tirreno-Adriatico, the U.S.-registered BMC will be built around 2016 winner Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and Italian Damiano Caruso.