  1. Home / News / Porte ruled out of Tirreno-Adriatico with illness

Porte ruled out of Tirreno-Adriatico with illness

By Agence France-Presse Published

Richie Porte had targeted Tirreno-Adriatico as an early season goal. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

PARIS (AFP) — Australian Richie Porte has pulled out of next week’s Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy, his BMC Racing team announced Friday.

The 33-year-old fell ill after the Volta ao Algarve last month and missed a week of training.

“Tirreno-Adriatico was one of Richie’s goals, it wouldn’t make sense for him to be in a far from ideal condition,” said BMC sport director Max Sciandri.

A two-time winner of Paris-Nice, Porte had opted this year to race at the Tirreno instead.

Back in competition since January after a serious fall at the Tour de France last year, Porte finished second in the Santos Tour Down Under before struggling to 27th in the Algarve.

For the seven-stage Tirreno-Adriatico, the U.S.-registered BMC will be built around 2016 winner Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and Italian Damiano Caruso.

Related Articles