Official knocked unconscious after collision at track worlds

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AFP) — An official suffered a serious head injury when caught up in a high-speed collision at cycling’s world track championships on Friday, AFP reporters at the scene witnessed.

The UCI official ran onto the oval track to pick up an object a competitor had lost from her bike in a crash when Hong Kong rider Diao Xiaojuan hit him at full speed.

After being treated on the track for 15 minutes, the official was taken away on a stretcher unconscious and bleeding from the head.

The cyclist, who was taking part in the scratch leg of the four-part Omnium, was herself also taken away in a wheelchair.

The race was restarted 45 minutes later.