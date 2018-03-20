News Roundup: Sevilla mugged; Langkawi brawl; Rally and Holowesko’s first UCI wins of 2018

Here’s your News Roundup for Tuesday, March 20. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling. Stay tuned for more as the season heats up!

Sevilla mugged in Colombia

2001 Vuelta a España runner-up Óscar Sevilla was attacked and robbed of his bicycle over the weekend in Bogotá.

The Spaniard, who now lives in Colombia and rides for the Medellín Continental team, suffered a broken arm in the incident, according to El Tiempo.

The Colombian newspaper reports that a group of five thieves rode up in a taxi and attacked Sevilla while he was out on a ride at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sevilla was taken to the hospital and is now recuperating from the injury.

De Vos wins Tour de Langkawi stage 3 as Chinese Continental rider disqualified for brawling

Adam de Vos nabbed Rally Cycling’s first UCI win of 2018 in Tuesday’s third stage of the Tour de Langkawi.

The 24-year-old Canadian jumped into the morning break and survived to claim the stage victory, denying the sprinters a golden opportunity on a pancake-flat profile. The peloton crossed the line nearly 1 minute down.

“After the last intermediate sprint I knew we had a really good chance because we still had seven minutes with 65km to go and we all weren’t too tired, so we could ride strong and fast and that’s when I new we had a good chance to stay away,” de Vos told Eurosport.com after the stage.

The stage win catapulted de Vos into the overall race lead, with a 14-second advantage to second place.

De Vos became the first Canadian to win a stage at Langkawi in 14 years; the last rider to do so was Eric Wohlberg, who currently serves as Rally’s sports director.

Meanwhile, Zhiwen Chen of the Chinese Continental squad Giant Cycling was kicked out of the race for his involvement in a fight.

The 19-year-old engaged in a post-stage brawl with Mohd Harrif Saleh (Terengganu Cycling Team), who was also fined.

The incident was caught on video, leading to Chen’s disqualification from the 2.HC-rated Asia Tour event.

Lienhard takes Holowesko Citadel’s first 2018 win

Fabien Lienhard won the opening stage of the Tour de Normandie on Monday to give Holowesko Citadel its first UCI win of the season, in the team’s first European outing so far this year.

The 24-year-old from Switzerland jumped clear with a small group of escapees and proved fastest to the finish line in Le Neubourg, claiming the GC lead in the process.

He finished safely in Tuesday’s stage 2 to retain his overall race lead. The event continues Wednesday with a 145-kilometer stage from Yvetot to Elbeuf-sur-Seine.

Ina Teutenberg named co-director at Rally Cycling

Rally Cycling named Ina Teutenberg to the position of co-director this week. CyclingNews first reported the hire on Tuesday, and the team confirmed it to VeloNews Wednesday.

The German cycling legend will join Zach Bell in leading the U.S.-based team.

Teutenberg, a multiple-time German national champ who retired in 2013, lives in California and spent time working with USA Cycling before signing on with Rally Cycling.

Boom out of classics

After a surgery to fix his cardiac arrhythmia, Lars Boom is back to training, and he even raced the first four stages of Paris-Nice.

Unfortunately, the Dutchman isn’t quite ready to dive back into racing, so he and his LottoNL-Jumbo team decided it would be best for Boom to sit out the classics. He is holding out hope that he can reach top form in time for the Tour de France, where he feels he can help Dylan Groenewegen in the sprint stages. Boom also wants a shot to win the cobbled stage 9. In 2014, he took a signature win on the cobblestones of stage 5 at the Tour.