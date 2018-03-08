Lennard Zinn becomes VeloNews Test Editor

BOULDER (VN) — Lennard Zinn, the world’s leading expert on bike maintenance and repair, has joined the VeloNews editorial team as its first-ever Test Editor. Zinn will augment the VeloNews tech and gear coverage with rigorous and independent testing procedures that will bring scientifically valid answers to the hottest and most important tech questions facing the sport of cycling.

“VeloNews is the most trusted media brand in cycling,” said VeloNews Tech Editor Dan Cavallari. “Readers know that our reviews of bikes, components, apparel, and safety gear are independent and reliable. Bringing a trained physicist and bicycle technician like Lennard Zinn on board means we can take our tech coverage to a new high. The high standards at VeloNews just got even higher.”

Zinn has contributed tech articles to VeloNews continuously since 1989. Over the past 29 years, Zinn has investigated areas of advancement for the cycling industry including tire rolling resistance, handlebar stiffness, wheel rotational inertia, seat post vibration damping, aerodynamic drag of bicycles and their riders, suspension fork up and dropout stiffness, crank length, frame stiffness, wheel stiffness, derailleur jockey-wheel frictional drag, and chain friction. Zinn was a member of the U.S. national racing team and has been riding and fixing bikes for nearly 50 years. A professional bicycle frame builder and component manufacturer for his business Zinn Cycles, Zinn also hosts the popular bike tech Q&A column on VeloNews.com.

“Lennard’s column is a reader favorite,” said Spencer Powlison, News Director for VeloNews.com. “As bike tech continues to become more complex and refined, readers need Lennard’s objective approach. Adding Zinn to the VeloNews staff means shining a brighter light on cycling’s arcane tech space.”

Zinn is author of the world’s best-selling bike maintenance books including Zinn & the Art of Road Bike Maintenance, Zinn & the Art of Mountain Bike Maintenance, and The Haywire Heart, all published by VeloPress. Zinn will be based in the VeloNews Boulder office and will develop innovative tests and testing procedures with reputable testing laboratories around the world. Zinn can now be reached at lzinn@pocketoutdoormedia.com.

