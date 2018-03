Lampaert defends Dwars title in pouring rain

After a day of smash-mouth racing on rain-slicked cobblestones, Yves Lampaert attacked a group of five in the final kilometer to win his second Dwars door Vlaanderen in as many years.

Sunweb’s Mike Teunissen was second to the Quick-Step rider. The breakaway instigator Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) sprinted home to third.

Top-10 results

1. Yves Lampaert, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 04:09:40

2. Mike Teunissen, TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00:02

3. Sep Vanmarcke, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 0:00:02

4. Edvald Boasson Hagen, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 0:00:02

5. Mads Pedersen, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 0:00:02

6. Zdenek Štybar, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 0:00:29

7. Tiesj Benoot, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 0:00:30

8. Greg Van Avermaet, BMC RACING TEAM, at 0:00:59

9. Niki Terpstra, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 0:00:59

10. Jasper Stuyven, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 0:00:59

However, the four riders that rounded out the top-five behind Lampaert were likely kicking themselves for missing a chance to sprint for victory. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) tested the lead group with a minor attack before the final kilometer of the 180.5km race. Lampaert marked the move, leading to a lull in the finale.

Lampaert crept up the left side, gradually accelerating.

Teunissen looked like he might jump right on the Belgian’s wheel, but then he looked back, seemingly waiting for Vanmarcke to take up the chase.

Vanmarcke feinted, but then slipped in behind the Dutchman on the left. On the right, Pedersen was too gassed to chase.

The fifth man in the break sat on Pedersen’s wheel, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data). “I was stupid not to follow Lampaert’s last move initially and then missed out on the podium because nobody wanted to chase so I led from too far out,” Boasson Hagen said.

That was all the gap that Lampaert needed to ride home alone to victory, his team’s 20th of the season.

“Five guys. I’m only third. I wasn’t feeling on my top level today, I must admit,” said Vanmarcke. “Podium is good. Yves jumped at the right moment. I didn’t have much left.”

Behind the breakaway, Lampaert’s Quick-Step teammate Zdenek Stybar won the sprint for sixth. He was active earlier in the wet race, attacking up the Taaienberg and riding in the breakaway for a little while.

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) were right behind the Czech champion. They too had gone on the attack earlier in the day.

Notably, GC rider Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was an aggressor in the final 50 kilometers of racing, riding comfortably on the slippery, rough roads of Belgium. He sprinted to 11th on a day after covering a few moves and even launching an attack of his own before the winning group got away.

