Dygert wins individual pursuit world title in record time

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AFP) — American Chloe Dygert stormed to a new world record in the women’s three-kilometer individual pursuit on Saturday at the UCI World Track Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. She posted a time of 3:20.060 in the final grouping to not only set a new world record, but also claim the world title. Thus, she was able to successfully defend the world title that she claimed in Hong Kong last year.

Dygert, 21, actually improved the eight-year-old world record on two occasions on Saturday. In qualifying, she covered the 3000 meters in 3:20.72, bettering the previous mark of fellow American Sarah Hammer’s 3:22.269 from May 2010, which was set at altitude in Mexico.

Then, in the final, Dygert improved the world record to 3:20.060 in seeing off Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands for the gold. It is Dygert’s second world title of these championships after she was part of the winning squad in the team pursuit on Thursday.

Another American, Kelly Catlin, topped Lisa Brennauer of Germany for the bronze medal.