Dumoulin crashes out of Tirreno-Adriatico

Defending Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday after crashing on a descent during the fourth stage. The Dutchman sustained multiple bruises and abrasions to his chest, hand, arm, and leg according to the team’s doctor Chris Hansen. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but TV images showed the Dutchman picking himself up off of the ground and it appeared he was the only one that had gone down.

“I’m really disappointed to be out of the race after the crash today,” Dumoulin said in a team release. “I need to accept it, at least there are no fractures. I hope after some days of rest to resume training again and shift my focus to my next goals.”

Dumoulin had started the day ninth overall, 33 seconds behind overall leader Geraint Thomas (Sky). Team Sunweb’s focus will now solely fall onto the shoulders of Wilco Kelderman. Kelderman began the fourth stage in seventh overall at 19 seconds behind Thomas.

Team Sunweb has had a rough go of it lately with Dumoulin’s abandon coming just one day after sickness caused Søren Kragh Andersen to step off the bike, and a crash forced Simon Geschke out with a fractured left clavicle. Team Sunweb is also down to just three riders at Paris-Nice.

Team Sunweb doctor Chris Jansen further said, “With no fractures, hospital treatment is not needed, but Tom will need to take a few days off the bike before he can resume training.”

