Catalunya, Gallery: Breakaway survives, as Schachmann takes maiden pro victory
By
VeloNews.com
Mar. 24, 2018
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Peloton With the stage shortened to just 116 kilometers due to heavy snow at the start, the peloton was content that a small breakaway went up the road. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Peloton Soon torrential rain came and soaked the riders. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Schachmann and Rubio Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) and Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) were the day’s escapees. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Valverde Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has a mostly stress-free day leading the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Bernal Egan Bernal (Sky) has been a breakout sensation so far in 2018 and he successfully defended his second overall placing on Saturday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Peloton Terrible weather has dominated the headlines so far in 2018. Saturday was the second time this week race that Volta a Catalunya organizers had to alter a stage due to snow. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: De Gendt Belgian Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) didn’t seem too bothered with the bad weather. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Peloton In the final 40 kilometers of the stage, a crosswind buffeted the peloton. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Breakaway Schachmann and Rubio didn’t have to worry about fighting for position amongst the echelons. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Peloton The crosswind section split the peloton and a reduced bunch began chasing the breakaway in earnest. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Schachmann victory The peloton mistimed the catch and Schachmann sprinted to the stage win over Rubio. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Schachmann The victory is the first of Schachmann’s career. He’s in his second year racing at the WorldTour. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Valverde Valverde enters the final circuit-race stage around Barcelona with a 16-second advantage over Bernal. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 6: Bernal 21-year-old Bernal looks set to take home his third Best Young Rider jersey of the season on Sunday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images