Adam Yates out of Catalunya with broken pelvis

Tour de France hopeful Adam Yates is out of the Volta a Catalunya and off the bike to recover from a broken pelvis, his Mitchelton-Scott team announced Thursday.

Yates crashed in the final kilometer of stage 3 at the Spanish race Wednesday. Although he finished, he did not take the start Thursday morning for stage 4, that featured a summit finish on La Molina.

The Mitchelton-Scott team doctor is hopeful that it won’t derail Yates for long.

“Adam has a fracture of his pelvis as a result of his crash but the fracture is stable and won’t require surgery,” team doctor Robbart van Linschoten said.

Yates’s last major crash was in the 2016 Tour de France when an inflatable arch collapsed right before he rode under it. He sustained no major injuries from that crash.

Yates has his eye on this year’s Tour de France after skipping the race in 2017. In 2016, he finished fourth at the Tour. The following season, he raced both the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España, where he was ninth overall and 34th overall, respectively.

His 2018 season was off to a good start with a win in stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico and a fifth-place GC finish at that Italian seven-day race.

It’s too early to tell how the crash will affect his entry into the Tour this year, but his doctor believes he’ll be able to start training again soon.

“He will take 10 days of complete rest before we conduct another X-ray to confirm the healing process. At this point, pending results and pain levels, Adam can begin to ride again on the home trainer,” said van Linschoten.