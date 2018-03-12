2020 Tour de France to start in Nice

NICE, France (AFP) — The 2020 Tour de France will start from Nice on France’s Cote d’Azur, organizers announced Monday.

The Mediterranean resort plays host to the Grand Depart for the second time after 1981, the year Bernard Hinault claimed the third of his five triumphs.

Nibali: 'The 2014 Tour was no fluke, and I want to win again'

“I reckon that lots of cyclists will greet this news with a big smile,” said Tour director Christian Prudhomme.

For Nice, it will mean a welcome boost in revenue.

“The Tour is the third [biggest] international [sports] event and as such means a sizable economic boost for the whole of the region,” said the city’s mayor Christian Estrosi.

The announcement was made less than 24 hours after young Spaniard Marc Soler won the Paris-Nice stage race.

“The last few editions of the Paris-Nice have shown that the variety of landscapes and reliefs in the region adds to the suspense, the attack, the show,” Prudhomme said.

“That’s precisely what we want to give … to the 2020 Tour.”

This year’s Tour sets off from the Vendée region in the west of France. The 2019 edition will begin in Brussels.