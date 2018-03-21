What’s inside the VeloNews Buyer’s Guide 2018

Is it time to replace your beat-up old bike? Is it time to expand your collection of bikes with something new and different? Or, are you just the type to ogle the latest cycling gear?

No matter your needs (or dreams), the VeloNews Buyer’s Guide continues to be the key resource for cyclists that want to make educated decisions when they are shopping.

As is the case with previous issues of the Buyer’s Guide, the 2018 edition is broken down into the five key bike categories: all-around road, aero road, endurance road, gravel, and mountain bikes. Each bike is carefully tested and reviewed. We then score them using our holistic rubric that considers build, comfort, value, handling, pedaling response, and aesthetics. Additionally, we consider versatility for gravel bikes and score mountain bikes on their climbing and descending prowess.

As well as bikes, we review key accessories that will make your ride more comfortable — bib shorts, jerseys, sunglasses, shoes, helmets, and women’s specific clothing. Plus, we pick out key accessories for mountain bikers, data-driven racers, commuters, and home mechanics.

This Buyer’s Guide is way more than just product reviews, however. For 2018, our editors researched and reported on the key trends that are driving the bikes you might buy this season. Dan Cavallari attempts to answer the sticky question of “How light is too light” for racing road bikes. Chris Case explains why aero bikes haven’t gotten more radical, despite relaxed UCI rules. Fred Dreier ponders the balancing act that endurance bikes play between performance and comfort.

For those who’d rather ride off-road, Spencer Powlison unpacks the trend toward smaller 650b wheels on gravel bikes and what advantages they could offer. Cavallari also writes about the mysterious world of suspension kinematics on mountain bikes — there’s a good reason why our rides are a greater feat of engineering than motorcycles or cars.

The 2018 VeloNews Buyer’s Guide has all that and much more, and it’s now available on newsstands.

