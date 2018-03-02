VeloNews magazine — March/April 2018

What makes a pro cyclist valuable? We’re not talking strictly results here — teamwork, marketability, and longevity all come into play, and that’s why it took a lot of debate to devise our list of the top-50 MVPs of cycling. Our March/April issue of VeloNews magazine focuses on this and previews the season ahead.

First, the list. How did it work? We consulted with team managers, rider agents, and luminaries of the sport to create the definitive list of cycling’s most valuable men and women.

Also in our look ahead to 2018, we compare and contrast some key rivalries. Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin face off as GC riders. Caleb Ewan, Fernando Gaviria, and Marcel Kittel are all in the mix to be best sprinter. Greg Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan are the fire and ice that come together in the cobbled classics. Dutchwomen Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen look to be the key stars of the women’s peloton. And let’s not forget the inter-team rivalries: Who will lead Movistar at the Tour?

Beyond the riders, the UCI will see a shakeup for 2018 with new president David Lappartient. Jeremy Whittle examines the Frenchman’s political cunning and diplomatic prowess.

There will be fewer riders on the road in races as well. New UCI rules now dictate smaller race rosters. Some say it’s for safety reasons. Others argue it will make for more dynamic racing. What will the actual result be? Andrew Hood investigates.

Our usual departments deliver the goods as well this issue. In Service Course, we test two dream race bikes. In Diagnosis, Chris Case considers the case of how an athlete with kidney cysts reduced their condition with focused training.

All that and much more in the March/April issue of VeloNews.

Subscribe to VeloNews magazine >>