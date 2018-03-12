Home / Gallery / Tirreno Gallery: Kittel clocks second win in stage 6
Tirreno Gallery: Kittel clocks second win in stage 6
Mar. 12, 2018
Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Peloton Simon Spilak and others had their rain jackets out for the start of stage 6. Photo: Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Breakaway Marcus Burghardt moved to the front of the breakaway group as they approached the day’s KOM point. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Peloton LottoNL-Jumbo and Katusha-Alpecin controlled the pace at the front. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Burghardt solo Once the breakaway went over the KOM, Marcus Burghardt went on a solo attack. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Froome Chris Froome has had a relatively quiet Tirreno-Adriatico sitting outside the top 10 after stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Kwiatkowski Michal Kwiatkowski stayed well-protected in the blue leader’s jersey on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Gilbert at the front Philippe Gilbert set the pace for Quick-Step Floors. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Yates Adam Yates has had a good showing, sitting in sixth place on GC, 36 seconds back from leader Kwiatkowski after stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Bardet Romain Bardet rode alongside Fernando Gavaria who touched wheels with a teammate, almost taking out Peter Sagan. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Gaviria in the pack Fernando Gaviria crashed on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Quick-Step Floors With Gaviria out of the picture for the stage, Bob Jungels continued the lead-out for Maximiliano Richeze. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Sagan Peter Sagan was held up by the crash inside 10 kilometers to go. Sagan chased back on and took some risks. With great bike handling, he moved through the peloton to finish second in the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Sprint Marcel Kittel stayed out of trouble and took the win on stage 6, while Peter Sagan had to put in some hard work to finish second. Photo; Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Kittel wins Aided by a well-organized lead-out, Kittel took the stage 6 sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Kittel celebrates After a slow start to the season, Kittel has grabbed two stage wins at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Kwiatkowski Kwiatkowski finished safely in the group and held onto the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Gaviria Gaviria came into the finish banged up from a crash with a broken hand. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 6: Gaviria Gaviria was also showing road rash on his left side after the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images