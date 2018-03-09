Home / Gallery / Photo Essay / Photo Essay: U.S. strikes gold at 2018 UCI World Track Championships
Photo Essay: U.S. strikes gold at 2018 UCI World Track Championships
the formation of a National Team in December of 2017. The program would support the development of riders for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond, supplying monetary support, additional coaches and staff, access to athlete services at the Olympic Training Center through the US Olympic Committee, and other benefits. The UCI World Track Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands last week provided the first opportunity for the track cycling riders to demonstrate their progress. The women’s program continued to excel, providing two gold medals in team and individual pursuit, a silver medal in the points race and a bronze medal in the individual pursuit to go along with the gold for Chloe Dygert. The men’s program, nearly non-existent in the past, fielded riders in the men’s team and individual pursuit, points race, omnium, and Madison. While the men didn’t earn any medals, progress was made and vital experience gained on the international level.
2018 UCI Track World Championships: Team pursuit qualifying The men's team pursuit squad was led through the corner by Eric Young, normally a sprinter for the Rally Cycling team. Young was brought onto the track squad when USA Cycling started recruiting riders for the national team program. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Team pursuit qualifying USA team pursuit, down to three riders, finished its 4km ride in the Omnicenter. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Sutton Endurance coach Gary Sutton watched calmly as the USA women's squad took the start. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Team pursuit qualifying Gary Sutton kept the USA squad on schedule in the women's team pursuit, qualifying first with a time of 4:18, just a second over the team from Great Britain. Women's team pursuit members Kim Geist and Jen Valente relaxed in the team cabin after their first place qualifying ride. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Staff and Henderson The new brain trust at USA Cycling with the national track program. Jamie Staff added to his duties as BMX director to become the sprint coach, and Greg Henderson retired from the UHC road team to become the track endurance performance director. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Henderson Henderson is one of the new additions to the national program as the endurance performance director. Henderson won several medals in the Commonwealth Games on the track and was the world champion in the scratch race in 2004. He is better-known for his road career, riding on Team Sky and Lotto-Belisol. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Godby Madeline Godby led Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania in the 1/8 finals, but would be caught just before the line. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Video analysis Sprint coach Jamie Staff went over video of Godby's first sprint with her in the cabin. Staff brings impressive credentials to the coaching staff, having won Olympic and world championship gold medals in the team sprint and Keirin with Great Britain. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Geist Kim Geist usually rides the first few laps of the team pursuit, then drops out to leave Kelly Catlin, Jen Valente, and Chloe Dygert to finish the final 2-3km. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Dygert Dygert led the USA women's team pursuit in the final. Dygert went to the front when the team was behind Great Britain by half a second, and within a few laps put the USA team back in front by almost the same half-second. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Sutton As the USA riders finished first and won gold in the team pursuit in the background, Gary Sutton checked their time on the scoreboard. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Three-peat Gold medal winners again. The USA Team of Kim Geist, Chloe Dygert, Jen Valente and Kelly Catlin after winning their third consecutive gold medal. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Medals The USA women's team pursuit squad showed off their gold medals and world champion's rainbow jerseys on the podium. This is the third consecutive year they have won the gold medal. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Lambie Ashton Lambie is another new rider for the national team, specializing in endurance events like the individual and team pursuit. Lambie finished seventh in the men's pursuit at his first world championship. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Holloway Daniel Holloway warmed up for his next ride in the men's omnium. Holloway has extensive experience in track racing, participating in multiple six-day events in Europe. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Men's omnium Daniel Holloway led the points race during the men's omnium. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Stapleton Bob Stapleton, chairman of the board of directors of USA Cycling and member of the UCI Management Committee, was on hand to present medals on the podium. Stapleton was one of the driving forces behind the development of the national program. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Young The Team USA rider in the points race, Eric Young, in a tight pack with Australia's Cameron Meyer, who dominated the race, lapping the field twice to win the gold. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Valente After Jen Valente was involved in a crash in the women's omnium, Sutton pushed her back into the field. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Strategy Endurance head coach Gary Sutton talked strategy with Valente before her points race. Sutton was a longtime coach with the Australian Cycling team, leading the women's endurance program to seven world championships. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Valente Jen Valente, a member of the gold medal women's pursuit team, showed her speed during the women's points race, beating renowned sprinter Kirsten Wild in a sprint and taking her first silver medal in the event. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Madison Holloway teamed up with Adrian Hegyvary in the madison. Hegyvary slung Holloway back into the action on the back straight. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Catlin Kelly Catlin of the USA finished in third place in the women's individual pursuit, adding a bronze medal to her gold in the team pursuit. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Dygert Dygert's combination of power and technique enabled her to break the world record in the women's individual pursuit. She held the bike right on the black line in the corners, one of the keys to a great pursuit. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: World record After breaking former teammate Sarah Hammer's world record of 3:22.26 by a full two seconds at sea level, Dygert contemplated her effort. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Dygert Not finished with her pursuit of world records, Chloe Dygert beat her own world record set earlier in the day by .012 seconds, overtaking the second place rider Annemiek van Vleuten and continuing on in her solo ride. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Owen Logan Owen, a professional road rider for EF Education First-Drapac, was there to congratulate his wife, Dygert, on her world records and another gold medal ride in the women's individual pursuit. 2018 UCI Track World Championships: Pursuit podium Team USA took two of the three spots on the women's individual pursuit podium in Apeldoorn. Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands took silver between Dygert's gold and Catlin's bronze.