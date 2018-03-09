Photo Essay: U.S. strikes gold at 2018 UCI World Track Championships

USA Cycling announced the formation of a National Team in December of 2017. The program would support the development of riders for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond, supplying monetary support, additional coaches and staff, access to athlete services at the Olympic Training Center through the US Olympic Committee, and other benefits. The UCI World Track Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands last week provided the first opportunity for the track cycling riders to demonstrate their progress. The women’s program continued to excel, providing two gold medals in team and individual pursuit, a silver medal in the points race and a bronze medal in the individual pursuit to go along with the gold for Chloe Dygert. The men’s program, nearly non-existent in the past, fielded riders in the men’s team and individual pursuit, points race, omnium, and Madison. While the men didn’t earn any medals, progress was made and vital experience gained on the international level.