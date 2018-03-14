Home / Gallery / Photo Essay / Photo Essay: Beautiful, brutal Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 Photo Essay: Beautiful, brutal Tirreno-Adriatico 2018By BrakeThrough Media Published Mar. 14, 2018 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Press conferenceThe 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico press conference was a full house of the sports top stars led by Britian’s Chris Froome (Team Sky). Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 1 TTTTeam Sky rode a respectable team time trial, keeping their top guys in contention after stage 1. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 1 TTTBMC delivered the fastest time in the opening team time trial, taking the race lead in Lido di Camaiore. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 1 TTTPeter Sagan arrived at the Tirreno-Adriatico race after a high-altitude training camp, looking to build his form for the upcoming Belgian classics. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 1 TTTBMC took the top honors on stage 1 and slotted Damiano Caruso into the blue leader’s jersey after one stage. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2Life carried on like normal in the town of Camaiore despite the small circus that took over the streets for a few hours on a Thursday morning. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was relaxed and ready to race again in the rainbow bands of the world champion. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) quietly signed on in the shadow of the attention that surrounded his team leader Froome. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2The peloton took shape for a field sprint as it passed under the 1km to go banner. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2Marcel Kittel brought the victory to his new team of Katusha-Alpecin. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2A crash in the closing kilometers dished out some road rash and a dislocated shoulder to Stefan Kung (BMC Racing), but he would be able to start the next morning. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) got an unexpected bump into the leader’s jersey on stage 2 in Follonica. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2The bouqet sailed across the crowd of fans into the hands of one lucky spectator, compliments of stage winner Kittel. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3Kwiatkowski rode attentively near the front throughout the weeklong race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3The steep finale in Trevi included a 20-percent climb to the finish that tested the riders over two passes of the climb. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) took a convincing win on stage 3 in Trevi riding away from the favorites over the steep grind to the finish. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3Team Sky continued to show its depth as Geraint Thomas snagged valuable time and the overall race lead. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3Katusha teammates slumped over their bikes in exhaustion and pain at the top of the climb in Trevi. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3Thomas took over the lead on stage 3 under a bright spring sun. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 4As the peloton moved east across Italy, it entered the region of Marches with endless rolling hills and farms. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 4Under the escort of team Sky, the peloton tackled one of the many climbs on stage to the mountain finish at Sarnano-Sassotetto. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 4Fans used the mountainside to create a natural amphitheater with 500 meters to go on the climb to Sassotetto. Photo: Arne Mill / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 4Mikel Landa took the victory in his new colors of the Spanish Movistar team. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 4A mechanical problem in the final kilometer all but snatched the overall victory from Thomas and his expression said it all as he crossed the line well down on his rivals. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 4The climb to Sassotetto dealt a heavy blow to many of the race favorites, including Bob Jungles (Quick-Step) who saw his overall ambitions slip away. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5The Team Sky arsenal of Pinarello F10s was lined up and on display at the start in Castelraimondo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5Stage 5 started under rain and a damp chill in the air, as the riders were collectively wishing for warmer weather. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5The village of Filottrano paid tribute to its fallen hero Michele Scarponi as the race finished in the former Astana rider’s hometown. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5Stage 5 was full of fans and tributes to the legend of Scarponi. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5Race leader Caruso led the peloton over the steep climb near the finale in Filottrano. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5The BMC team rode with all its muster to protect the maglia azzura Caruso on stage 5. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) slipped the bunch on the run into the cobbled climb atop Filottrano looking back as the homage to Scarponi encapsulated the hilltop town. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5Peter Sagan emerged from the chasing group to take second on the stage in Filottrano. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 5Greg Van Avermaet’s (BMC) face showed the toll of the difficult circuit, coupled with the nasty weather the riders had to manage. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 6The Quick-Step Floors boys had the peloton lined out for their sprinter Fernando Gaviria on stage 6 in Fano. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 6Marcel Kittel made it two stages for the German sprinter with another win on stage 6 in Fano. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTTT favorite Jonathan Castroviejo put his time trial skills to the test in his new colors at Team Sky. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTTime trial specialist and Australian national champion Rohan Dennis (BMC) set the mark with the fastest time of the day under sunny skies and dry roads. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTJos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) came to the world stage last year when he won the final time trial of the Giro d’Italia in Milan, and now he was a favorite for victory again. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTGeraint Thomas rode a very fast time securing the third step on the podium overall in San Benedetto del Tronto. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTCaruso surprised all with one of his best time trial performances to finish second overall. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTKwiatkowski took the overall victory in the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTDennis took the final stage victory in San Benedetto del Tronto. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTThe final podium of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico with Kwiatkowski on top. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 ITTKwiatkowski took home the iconic trident trophy of the Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com