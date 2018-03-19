Home / Gallery / Photo Essay: Milano-Sanremo becomes another instant classic Photo Essay: Milano-Sanremo becomes another instant classicBy BrakeThrough Media Published Mar. 19, 2018 2018 Milano-SanremoA new team and fresh results brought out the Viviani fan club to the start in Milan for the 109th edition of La Classicissima. Photo: Eloise Mavian / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoRace favorote Peter Sagan arrived at the sign-in under rainy skies and watchful eyes. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoEuropean champion and previous race winner Alexander Kristof lined up as a favorite for the 2018 Milano-Sanremo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoIncessant rain and cold temperatures kept the average speed in the opening hours at a relatively tame pace. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe peloton was under the shared control of Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe, and Quick-Step Floors throughout most of the day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoRain and cold temperatures kept the pace of the peloton on a more relaxed tempo for the opening half of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoMilano-Sanremo, or La Primavera, continued its tradition as the longest one-day race on the calendar at just shy of 300 kilometers. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoTim De Clerq marshaled the peloton on behalf of his team’s leaders Philippe Gilbert and Julian Alaphilippe. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe long line of riders indicated the speed of the race was starting to ramp up as the peloton neared the Passo del Turchino. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe 109th edition of La Classicissima was a roller coaster of weather for the riders over the 294km route. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoWorld champion Peter Sagan rode in the wake of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates for much of the day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe sun broke out for a few moments during the 7-plus-hour race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe peloton passed the iconic village of Campo Ligure all together at the base of the Passo del Turchino. Photo: Eloise Mavian / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoAndrei Greipel chased back on the climb of the Passo del Turchino after a crash in the feedzone a few kilometers earlier. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoPeter Sagan fans were ready for the Slovak champion despite the tumultuous weather over the course of the day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe peloton passed through the seaport town of Savona as the skies opened up again on the riders. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe long line of the peloton wrapped around the costal cliffs in Noli is one of the most iconic images of the Italian classic. Photo: Eloise Mavian / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoDefending champion Michal Kwiatkowski spent most of the day hidden in the bunch around his Sky team. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoAs the bunch neared the series of short climbs clustered in the final 50km, the teams of the favorites gathered at the front. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoJurai Sagan drove the pace for his team leader and brother Peter on the Capo Cervo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoThe peloton appeared to be playing a waiting game as the bunch rode together over the Capo Berta, with only the Cipressa and Poggio remaning. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoOne last look back from Vincenzo Nibali after a daring attack on the Poggio brought the Italian rider to the finish on the Via Roma alone in grand style. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoVincenzo Nibali stole victory from the sprinters, winning in dramatic fashion in Sanremo on the Italian Riviera. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoEmotions hit as Vincenzo Nibali realized he had won his first La Classicissima title. Photo: Eloise Mavian / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoIt wasn’t the day Greg Van Avermaet was looking for, but now the Belgian shifts his focus back to the cobbled classics. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoIt was not his day on the Italian coast, but the classics season is just beginning for Philippe Gilbert. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoFormer winner Arnaud Demare showed his win was not a fluke and he will continue to battle for the victory again at Milano-Sanemo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoAutralian Caleb Ewan was the fastest of the sprinters on the Via Roma and would likely have taken victory were it not for Vincenzo Nibali’s bold escape. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoVincenzo Nibali took home the 2018 trophy for Milan-Sanremo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2018 Milano-SanremoVincenzo Nibali topped the podium in Sanremo at the 109th edition of the spring classic. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com