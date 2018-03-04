Home / Gallery / Photo Essay: Cold, rain, mud, and lots of passion at Strade Bianche
Photo Essay: Cold, rain, mud, and lots of passion at Strade Bianche
Mar. 4, 2018
2018 Strade-Bianche World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) arrived at the start in good spirits and ready to race, despite the rapidly degrading weather conditions. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Sector one of 11 and cyclocross world champion turned roadie, Wout Van Aert (Vérandas Willems-Crelan), was at the head of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche The peloton started to break apart even at the onset of sector three, which came only 32 kilometers into the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche The rain, mud, freezing temperatures and a fast start to the race brought the pain faces out early in this year’s Strade Bianche. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Ag2r-La Mondiale put two riders in the break, but really shocked the peloton with a late race attack by grand tour rider Romain Bardet. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche The pace and weather kept the peloton in that all too familiar single-file line indicative of a rapid tempo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Even with the rain and dark skies, the lush landscape of Tuscany was evident as the peloton rolled over the strade bianche. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche The young Belgian hopeful Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) quietly made his way up toward the front of the race as the kilometers ticked by. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche An on-form Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came to the 2018 Strade-Bianche looking for victory and was in the mix throughout the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) came to the race as one of the favorites, but a puncture on a critical sector resulted in a huge effort just to regain contact with the leaders. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Wout Van Aert continued to amaze as the race developed. The young Belgian cyclocross talent went to the front and applied pressure, which put many riders into the red. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche With all eyes on Peter Sagan, the Slovak was forced to watch as his rivals rode away from him on the steeper gravel sections. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Wout Van Aert had an unlikely breakaway companion in Frenchman Romain Bardet with only three sectors remaining. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Another Belgian duo were on the attack, as Tiesj Benoot and Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors) escape the favorites in pursuit of Van Aert and Bardet. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Giovanni Visconti showed a fresh motivation for the start of the season, as he begins his second year with the Bahrain-Merida squad. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche The pre-race favorites found themselves a bit off the pace and watching the race go away from them on the last sector of gravel. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) showed the pain the riders bear when the course and weather serve up a one-two punch. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Wrold Champion Peter Sagan was left behind on final set of hills, as he didn’t have the legs on this edition of the Strade-Bianche. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche With five kilomteres to go the Belgian Tiesj Benoot was on his own having caught the breakaway and rode away from them. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche The infamous climb into Siena lined with fans were giving Tiesj Benoot all the inspiration he needed to win his first Classic race. Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Romain Bardet attacked Wout Van Aert and the final climb as if it were a Col in the Tour de France. Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Wout Van Aert put his cyclocross skills to work after stalling out and falling over on the steep cobbled climb into the finish. Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Tiesj Benoot takes the win in Siena at the 2018 Strade-Bianche. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Tiesj Benoot hit the wall of media waiting for him in Siena. Photo: Eloise Mavian / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Tiesj Benoot proudly wore the white mud of Tuscany to the finish line in Siena. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Romain Bardet was full of emotion with his stunning performance over the strade bianche of Tuscany. Photo: Eloise Mavian / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Wout Van Aert was on the floor after his heroic ride to the podum at his first try of the infamous Italian classic. Photo: Eloise Mavian / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Peter Sagan fought to the end but it was not possible for him on this day. Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Tom Doumoulin (Sunweb) returned to Strade Bianche hoping to find success, but it was not in the cards, as he struggled well off the pace. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Classics superstar Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) succumbed to the conditions and a stacked field of competitive talent. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Tiesj Benoot takes a peek out at the media and crowds waiting to greet him on stage as the 2018 winner of Strade-Bianche. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Strade-Bianche Tiesj Benoot tops a surprising podium in Siena with Romain Bardet in second place and Wout Van Aert taking the third step of the podium. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com