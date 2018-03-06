Home / Gallery / Paris-Nice Gallery: Sanchez rides into race lead, Hivert wins stage 3 Paris-Nice Gallery: Sanchez rides into race lead, Hivert wins stage 3By Dane Cash Published Mar. 6, 2018 Paris-Nice 2018, stage 3: VivianiElia Viviani ahead of Paris-Nice’s third stage. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: GroenewegenDylan Groenewegen at the start of Paris-Nice stage 3. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: BouhanniNacer Bouhanni spending time with the fans before the start of the third stage of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: McLayDaniel McLay and others were bundled up at the start of Paris-Nice stage 3. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: GallopinTony Gallopin heading to the start of stage 3 at Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Démare and Groenewegen at the startArnaud Démare and Dylan Groenewegen lined up at the head of affairs for stage 3 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: The packThe Paris-Nice peloton rolling through the countryside on stage 3. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: The yellow jerseyArnaud Démare started the day in the race lead. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Alexander KristoffAlexander Kristoff tucked into the Paris-Nice peloton on stage 3. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Démare in conversationArnaud Démare having a chat with teammates on the third stage of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Thomson and KasperkiewiczJay Thomson and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz in the early break in stage 3 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Quick-StepQuick-Step Floors in the peloton during the third stage of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: SkySky’s Paris-Nice contingent in the pack during stage 3. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: The peloton winds it upThe Paris-Nice peloton allowed the early break to get some space before the sprinters’ teams began to show interest in bringing the race back together. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Démare in the packRace leader Arnaud Démare in the Paris-Nice peloton. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Alaphilippe and WellensJulian Alaphilippe tried to make a late escape in the third stage of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: The winning moveJonathan Hivert, Luis León Sánchez, and Rémy di Gregorio jumped away in the finale of Paris-Nice’s third stage. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Hivert gets the winJonathan Hivert outsprinted the other escapees to win the third stage of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Victory celebationJonathan Hivert celebrating the win at the end of Paris-Nice’s third stage. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: Sánchez in yellowLuis León Sánchez took over control of the race lead after the third stage of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 3: New race leaderLuis Léon Sánchez closed out the third stage of Paris-Nice with a 28-second GC lead. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images