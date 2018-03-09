Home / Gallery / Paris-Nice Gallery: Molard’s persistence wins stage 6
Mar. 9, 2018
Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Gerrans Simon Gerrans signed in for stage 6 riding for BMC in 2018, after racing for Orica the last seven years. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Kristoff Alexander Kristoff is looking forward to the classics, riding for his new team UAE. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Demare and Cousin Two Frenchmen, Arnaud Demare and Jerome Cousin lined up together in their leaders jerseys for stage 6 of Paris-Nice. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Barguil Warren Barguil of France is racing for the French Pro Continental team Fortuneo-Samsic. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Politt leads the break Nils Politt tried his luck in the break again on stage 6. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Sisteron The peloton rolled through the scenic village of Sisteron. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: De Gendt Breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt was in the mix. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Team Sky Riding third wheel, Wout Poels crashed on a descent and abandoned Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Kristoff Alexander Kristoff paced himself on a stage that included five categorized climbs. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Sanchez Luis Leon Sanchez enjoyed another day in yellow at Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Henao Sergio Henao was active chasing down attacks in the final six kilometers of racing. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Molard Rudy Molard’s persistence and repeated attacks paid off in the end. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Molard podium Rudy Molard got his first WorldTour win on stage 6 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 6: Sanchez podium Luis Leon Sanchez held onto yellow finishing fourth on stage 6. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images