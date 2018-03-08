Home / Gallery / Paris-Nice Gallery: Cousin nabs stage 5 for his first WorldTour victory Paris-Nice Gallery: Cousin nabs stage 5 for his first WorldTour victoryBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 8, 2018 Paris-Nice 2018, stage 5: Leaders at the startRace leader Luis León Sánchez took the start line with best young rider Marc Soler. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Henao #12017 Paris-Nice champion Sergio Henao gets to ride with the #1 number plate for the 2018 edition. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Astana leadsLuis Leon Sanchez tucked into the Astana train. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: MechanicalFabio Sabatini needed some mechanical assistance in stage 5. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: MechanicalThe problem was addressed by a Quick-Step Floors mechanic and Sabatini was back on the road. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Four-man breakJulien El Fares led a four-man break on stage 5. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: DeclercqTim Declercq and the Quick-Step Floors team is hoping for a high GC placing from Julien Alaphilippe. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Politt in the breakNils Politt attacked out of the break just prior of the final climb of the day. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Politt attackNils Politt went clear of the break but was later joined by Jerome Cousin when he bridged across on the final climb. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Cousin sprintsJérôme Cousin sat on Nils Politt’s wheel for the last 10 kilometers refusing to work until the final 200 meters when he came around Politt to take the stage. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Cousin winsJérôme Cousin celebrated a tactical victory in Sisteron. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Politt finishNils Politt was the key to the break surviving in stage 5 but came up short of the win. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Cousin podiumJérôme Cousin got his first World Tour win on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis-Nice 2018, stage 5: Sanchez podiumLuis León Sánchez leads the overall at Paris-Nice after 5 stages of racing. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images