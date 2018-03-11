Home / Gallery / Gallery: Yates victorious at Tirreno-Adriatico, as stage pays tribute to Scarponi
Gallery: Yates victorious at Tirreno-Adriatico, as stage pays tribute to Scarponi
Mar. 11, 2018
2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Breakaway Five riders were brave enough to attack in the opening kilometers, as the stage started with heavy rain pelting the riders. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Bora-Hansgrohe Bora-Hansgrohe came to the front in the early kilometers in support of Peter Sagan. The punchy finish suited him perfectly. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Sagan Sagan’s white rainbow jersey was covered by his black rain jacket in the early going. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Breakaway Finally the sun came out, as the riders approached Filottrano. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Yates Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) went back to the team car to have a chat with his director Matt White before the riders entered the 16-kilometer circuit around the finish line in Filottrano. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images
Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Scarponi tribute As the riders approached Filottrano, the tributes to Michaele Scarponi appeared. Scarponi was tragically killed last spring when a van hit him while he was out on a training ride. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: BMC Racing BMC Racing soon hit the front to bring back the breakaway. They wanted to protect the overall lead of Damiano Caruso and the finish also suited Greg Van Avermaet. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Terpstra Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) found time for a bit of fun in the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Breakaway Dario Cataldo (Astana) led the breakaway into the town of Filottrano. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Scarponi tribute Michele Scarponi’s picture was everywhere on the circuit around Filottrano. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Peloton The peloton sped through the streets of Filottrano. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Benoot Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) has had great form of late. He won Strade Bianche last weekend and successfully defended his lead in the Best Young Rider classification on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Cataldo As the breakaway was about to brought back by the peloton, Cataldo attacked solo. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Yates attack Yates attacked on the last time up the climb to the city center of Filottrano. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Yates victory Yates was able to power through the final kilometers alone and take the stage victory. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Sagan Sagan led home the chasing group ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky). Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Van Avermaet Van Avermaet has not shone the form he did last season. He did not make the select group on Sunday’s finish. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Froome Chris Froome (Sky) punctured late in the stage and lost any hope of possibly contending for the overall title. He was also dropped on Saturday’s summit finish. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Scarponi's family Yates was greeted on the podium by Scarponi’s widow, Anna, and their two sons. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Kwaitkowski Kwiatkowski moved into the race lead, as he got bonus seconds for finishing the stage in third. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images