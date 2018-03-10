Home / Gallery / Gallery: Yates overcomes terrible weather to win stage 7 of Paris-Nice
Gallery: Yates overcomes terrible weather to win stage 7 of Paris-Nice
Mar. 10, 2018
2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Julian Alaphilippe In the opening kilometers, riders were seen stopping and putting on additional layers. It was a cold and miserable day in the south of France on Saturday. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Peloton With Luis Lean Sanchez in the leader’s yellow jersey, Astana’s turquoise kits were never far from the front of the peloton. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Breakaway Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Jesus Herrada of Spain (Cofidis), Amael Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Alessandro De Marchi and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing), Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates), and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) were the brave riders on Saturday that formed the breakaway. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Imagess) 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Dan Martin Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) showed his face early in the stage, but he would ultimately abandon the race. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Sergio Henao Defending Paris-Nice champion Sergio Henao (Sky) will have to attack on Sunday’s final stage, as he didn’t have the legs to follow the top finishers on Saturday. He sits eighth overall nearly a minute down. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Peloton The riders were either descending or climbing throughout the stage. Five categorized climbs were tackled on stage seven. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Alex Edmondson Australian national road champion Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) spent kilometer after kilometer on the front of the peloton in support of his team leader Simon Yates. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Breakaway The breakaway looked set to start the final climb all together, but De Marchi and Pantano crashed on the descent. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Gallopin, Roche, and Moinard After the crash of De Marchi and Pantano, the breakaway split and just Gallopin, Moinard, and Roche began the final climb together. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Luis Leon Sanchez Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) had many teammates around him on the final climb, but he was marked heavily by the other general classification contenders. Sanchez appeared to be looking good, but it turned out not be a good day for him. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Roman Krueziger and Simon Yates Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) lifted the pace in the favorites group late on the final climb. His pace cracked the yellow jersey. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Simon Yates and Ion Izagirre Soon after Kreuziger’s acceleration, Simon Yates attacked. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) was the only rider able to follow the Briton’s initial acceleration. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Simon Yates Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took an emphatic victory on Saturday. It was the first summit finish victory of his career. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Dylan Teuns Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) charged toward the line and nabbed second place away from Izagirre. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Julian Alaphilippe post-race Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) looked set to be the next wearer of the yellow jersey after Sanchez faltered, but the Frenchman just couldn’t follow the final accelerations. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Simon Yates Yates will have his hands full defending the yellow jersey on Sunday around Nice. The final stage of Paris-Nice is always an attacking affair. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 7: Thomas De Gendt Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) never shies away from going in the breakaway. He leads the King of the Mountains classification with one day to go. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images