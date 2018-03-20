Home / Gallery / Gallery: Valverde victorious in Catalunya stage 2
Gallery: Valverde victorious in Catalunya stage 2
Mar. 20, 2018
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Hodeg Alvaro Hodeg was greeted by fans at the sign-in for stage 2. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Hodeg Alvaro Hodeg started the day as the leader of Volta a Catalunya, but lost touch with the peloton on a late climb, losing minutes and the overall lead. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Two-man break Igor Merino and Antonio Molina broke away from the peloton at kilometer zero. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Bizkarra Mikel Bizkarra jumped at the opportunity and bridged to join the break. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Peloton Stage 2 was 175 kilometers from Mataro to Valls. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Quick-Step Floors Quick-Step Floors shared the workload at the front with Team Movistar. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Breakaway The three-man breakaway had as much as a 3:30 lead on the peloton. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Rolland mechanical Pierre Rolland needed a wheel change. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Rolland Pierre Rolland got back into the action after dealing with a puncture. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Power at the front Rob Power set the pace for Team Mitchelton-Scott. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Barthe attack Cyril Barthe took off on a solo attack with 41 kilometers to go. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Maison attack Jeremy Maison got a head start on the peloton coming into the Col de Lilla, a climb to 574m during stage 2. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Team Movistar Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana grabbed valuable bonus seconds at and intermediate sprint. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Valverde victory In the finish, Alejandro Valverde quietly waited and came around in a slow-motion sprint to take victory on stage 2 of Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 2: Valverde victory Alejandro Valverde dedicated this win to his son who had broken his shoulder playing football. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images