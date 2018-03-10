Home / Gallery / Gallery, Tirreno-Adriatico: Landa victorious for first time in Movistar colors on stage 4
Gallery, Tirreno-Adriatico: Landa victorious for first time in Movistar colors on stage 4
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 10, 2018
2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Froome pre-race Chris Froome (Sky) is a popular interview each morning with the media due to his ongoing Salbutamol case. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Peloton The sun shone down on the peloton, as the riders left Foligno. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Peloton It would be a long day six-hour day in the saddle for the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Breakaway Unlike at Paris-Nice, it was a beautiful day to be in the breakaway and riding around the Tuscan countryside. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Tunnel The mood in the peloton was calm for most of the stage and thus, everyone made it through this tunnel safely. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Peloton However, danger can be around any corner on the twisting roads of Tuscany. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Dumoulin crash Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) took a tumble on a hairpin turn. He was the only rider to go down. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Dumoulin abandon After at first remounting his bike, Dumoulin abandoned the race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Team Sky Team Sky spent most of the day on the front of the peloton protecting Geraint Thomas’ lead in the general classification. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Peloton At times, the peloton looked to be out for a big group ride, as they rode two-by-two down the road. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Phinney Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac) has opened his 2018 season with many kilometers in Italy. His first race was Strade Bianche before he toed the line at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Jungels Feeding was important on Saturday. Though it wasn’t terribly hot, it was a long day in the saddle. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Bike tech All the riders carry a transponder underneath their saddle, which in some cases tranfers a riders data like heart rate and power for the public to see. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Landscape It could not have been a better day for the queen stage of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Astana Approaching the final climb to the finish at Sassotetto, Astana came to the front of the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Lopez Astana’s own Miguel Angel Lopez was the first to attack. He launched with about five kilometers remaining and nobody initially followed him. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Lopez, Majka, Aru, and Hermans Lopez soon had the company of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy). Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Landa, Majka, Aru, and Hermans Then Mikel Landa (Movistar) appeared at the front and took control. Meanwhile, Lopez imploded and nearly came to a standstill on the climb. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Landa victory Mikel Landa (Movistar) outsprinted the others in the mist at the top of the climb to take his first victory as a member of Team Movistar. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 4: Thomas finish Thomas jammed his chain inside the final couple of kilometers and was forced to change bikes. He chased hard and had the assistance of Chris Froome, but was unable to avoid losing the blue leader’s jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Cycling: 53rd Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 / Stage 4 Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) leads the general classification, but Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski is a mere second behind. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images