Gallery: Sagan joins exclusive three-win club at Gent-Wevelgem
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 25, 2018
Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Start The peloton rolled out out Deinze for a dry and hot day in the saddle. Deinze is the start city on the outskirts of Gent. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Peloton The riders battled over a route of 250 kilometers on Sunday and would spend more than five hours in the saddle. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Declerq Tim Declercq has become a key domestigue for Quick-Step Floors this year. He’s spent many of the early kilometers of the cobbled classics on the front of the peloton. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Degenkolb John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) missed Milano-Sanremo due to illness, but was back in action this weekend. He won Paris-Roubaix in 2015. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Viviani Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) had a mechanical in the early hours of the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Breakaway It took longer than usual, but finally six riders broke away from the peloton. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Peloton With 114 kilometers to race, the riders finally hit the climbs. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Peloton It wouldn’t be Flanders territory without a windmill present. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Demare FDJ kept Arnaud Demare near the pointy end of the peloton for most of the day. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Peloton The peloton tackled three plugstreet sectors on Sunday. The sectors are part pavement and part dirt. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Peloton BMC Racing took control of the race on the plugstreet dirt sections on Sunday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet was cool and calm at the front of the peloton on the plugstreet sectors. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Van Aert Wout van Aert (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) has been impressive this spring after racing an entire cyclocross season. He finished 10th on Sunday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Naesen and Sagan Belgium champ Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) both made the front group when the peloton shattered the final time up the Kemmelberg. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Van Avermaet Van Avermaet dug deep the final time up the Kemmelberg to make the front group. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Demare French road champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) went all out up the Kemmelberg to be on the right side of the split. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images
Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Kristoff Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) just missed the winning split the final time up the Kemmelberg. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Peloton It’s always a special moment when the riders pass the Leper Town Hall on the run-in to the finish. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Sprint finish One of Sagan’s teammates began celebrating the victory in the background before the world champion had even crossed the finish line. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Sagan victory Peter Sagan captured his third Gent-Wevelgem title on Sunday in a sprint finish against many heavy favorites. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Viviani, Sagan, Demare The podium: Elia Viviani (2nd), Peter Sagan (1st), and Arnaud Demare (3rd). Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Gent-Wevelgem 2018: Podium celebration Celebrating a podium finish with champagne is a necessity. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images