Gallery: Roglic takes Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 9, 2018
Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Bevin in blue Patrick Bevin was in the blue leader’s jersey for stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Peloton Stage 3 was the longest stage of Tirreno at 239 kilometers from Follonica to Trevi. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Phinney Taylor Phinney is racing his first stage race of 2018 at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Peloton The route went through wine country on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Dennis and Hass Nathan Haas had a bit of fun, taking a tow from fellow Aussie Rohan Dennis. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Peloton Stage 3 took the riders over a lumpy course with a steep climb to the finish in Trevi. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Thomas With a fourth-place finish on stage 3, Geraint Thomas moved in the the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Breakaway Mountains classification leader Stepan Kuriyanov kept the pace high in the break. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Aru Fabio Aru is tuning up for the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet made a late attack but was reeled in by Gianni Moscon. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Uran Rigoberto Uran finished fifth on the day and is still in the hunt for GC, 39 seconds back from race leader Geraint Thomas. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Roglic attack Primoz Roglic decided not to wait and attacked on a steep pitch with 1 kilometer to go. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 3: Roglic wins Primoz Roglic was able to hold off a charging Adam Yates for the win on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images