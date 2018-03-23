Home / Gallery / Gallery: Quick-Step floors rivals at E3 Harelbeke Gallery: Quick-Step floors rivals at E3 HarelbekeBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 23, 2018 E3 Harelbeke 2018: Chocolate bikeDefending E3 Harelbeke champ Greg Van Avermaet was presented with a chocolate BMC bicycle before the start of E3. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Sagan crashPeter Sagan was caught up in a crash just 30 kilometers into the race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Team mechanicsTeams were ready with spare wheels in case of a puncture on the many cobbled sections of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: CobblesE3 Harelbeke is the first cobbled classic of the frantic two weeks of northern classics that culminate with Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: DeclercqTim Declercq worked the front for Team Quick-Step Floors. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Early breakawaySimone Consonni led the early breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: CrashYohann Gene and Marco Haller ended up in a ditch after crashing. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Broken bikeA broken bike was launched into a field. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: FansFans gathered around the historic La Houppe Chapel to take in the first Belgian classic of 2018. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: DetourRiders took to the hay fields to get around a big pile up in the roadway. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Quick-Step FloorsTeam Quick-Step Floors controlled the pace. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Van Avermaet attackGreg Van Avermaet was active in the chase group, trying multiple times to break away. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Lampaert and TerpstraYves Lampaert and Niki Terpstra chased down the early break and continued on to take the front of the race in a tactical move setting the team up for victory. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: The chaseTiesj Benoot led the chase with Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert following. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: KungStefan Kung sacrificed himself in the chase working for team leader Van Avermaet. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Terpstra soloNiki Terpstra dropped his teammate Yves Lampaert and continued on solo. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Vanmarcke chasesSep Vanmarcke showed some good form on the front of chase group. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Terpstra wins E3With no one willing to chase him down, Niki Terpstra went on to win E3 Harelbeke. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesE3 Harelbeke 2018: Gilbert secondPhilippe Gilbert crossed the line in second place, followed by Greg Van Avermaet. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images