Gallery: Poels closes in on Sanchez with stage 4 TT win at Paris-Nice

Paris - Nice 2018, stage 4: ChavesEsteban Chaves dug deep to stay within the top 10 at the Paris-Nice stage 4 time trial. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: Team mechanicA Quick-Step Floors mechanic prepared the TT rigs for an early season time trial at Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: AlaphilippeJulian Alaphilippe made a good recovery after almost missing a corner and finished in third place, 16 seconds back. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: BoswellAmerican Ian Boswell is riding in his first year with Katusha-Alpecin after moving over from Team Sky. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4:The front end of a TT bike is all about the perfect mix of a powerful riding position and aerodynamics. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: Dan MartinDan Martin tanked in the Paris-Nice, TT losing 1:21 to Wout Poels. Martin sits in 22nd place in the overall 1:38 seconds back after stage 4. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: PoelsWout Poels won the 18-kilometer time trial from La Fouillouse to Saint-Etienne. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: SolerMarc Soler finished in second place, 11 seconds back from Wout Poels. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: DemareArnaud Démare rode the ITT wearing the green points leader's skin suit. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: SanchezLuis León Sánchez was able to hold on to the overall lead at Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: Poels podiumWout Poels won stage 4 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesParis - Nice 2018, stage 4: Sanchez podiumLuis Leon Sanchez leads the overall at Paris-Nice by 15 seconds after the stage 4 individual time trial. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images