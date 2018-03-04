Home / Gallery / Gallery, Paris-Nice: Rain, crashes and cobbles on stage 1
Gallery, Paris-Nice: Rain, crashes and cobbles on stage 1
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 4, 2018
Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Start Rain poured down at the start in Chatou to kickoff the 76th edition of the “Race to the Sun.” Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Chaves Despite the poor weather, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) still donned his normal wide smile at the start. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Start Riders were bundled-up in Chatou for a cold and wet 135-kilometer ride to the finish in Meudon. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Greipel It was the quite a difference in racing conditions for Andre Greipel, as the German last raced at the Abu Dhabi Tour. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Rolland Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac) was relaxed at the start and didn’t seem to mind the weather. It may have been a possible sign of things to come. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Breakaway Pierre Rolland would hop into the breakaway moments after having a laugh on stage at the start. Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo) joined Rolland in the breakaway. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Peloton Quick-Step Floors led the peloton early in the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Poels Wout Poels is looking to continue Team Sky’s recent dominance at Paris-Nice. The British team has won six of the last seven editions of the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Peloton A thick fog blanketed the peloton at times. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Zakarin Ilnur Zakarin’s (Katusha-Alpecin) race did not go as planned on stage one. The Russian was invovled in a crash with under three kilometers to go and lost more than five minutes on the stage and any hopes of contending in the general classification. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Breakaway It was a miserable day to be in the breakaway, which had a slim chance of surviving to the finish Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Peloton Midway through the stage, the riders got a taste of what awaited them at the finish — cobblestones. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Breakaway The breakaway was caught with about 20 kilometers remaining, setting up a fast run-in to the finish. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Finish Arnaud Demare (FDJ) opened the sprint on the treacherous wet cobblestones. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Finish Four riders — Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), Arnaud Demare, Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) —
all lunged for the line side-by-side. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Demare and Izagirre Demare nearly crashed after the lunge to the line due to the slick cobbles. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Demare It was the first victory of the season for Demare on Sunday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris - Nice 2018, stage 1: Demare Demare will wear the yellow jersey on Monday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images