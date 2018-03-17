Home / Gallery / Gallery: Nibali’s audacious solo attack pays off at Milano-Sanremo
Gallery: Nibali’s audacious solo attack pays off at Milano-Sanremo
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 17, 2018
Milano-Sanremo 2018: Sagan start World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was bundled up at the start, as the peloton started the race in the rain. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Kamstra start Brian Kamstra (Novo Nordisk) toed the start line prepared for the wet roads ahead. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Peloton start A hefty 294 kilometers awaited the peloton, as they set off from Piazza Castello for the 109th edition of Milano-Sanremo. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Breakaway Nine riders were brave enough to breakaway from the peloton. They would spend over 250 kilometers leading the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Landscape With Milan behind them, the peloton headed toward the Turchino Pass, which would lead them down to the coastal road along the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Wisniowski and Greipel Lukasz Wisniowski (Sky) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) crashed in the feed zone 130 kilometers into the race. Wisniowski would abandon the race. Greipel rejoined the peloton, but crashed on the descent of the Poggio late in the race and broke his left collarbone. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Turchino Pass Visibility was low at the top of the Turchino Pass. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Landscape On the coast, the riders still dealt with wet conditions. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Breakaway The sun would eventually come out on Saturday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Landscape The views along the coast can be quite incredible, but the riders didn’t have much time for sightseeing on Saturday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Peloton Small towns dot the coastline on the way to Sanremo and sometimes the streets can be a bit narrow. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Dan Mclay and Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) crashed between the Capo Cervo and Capo Berta. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Peloton The final “Capi”, the Capo Berta saw riders being dropped from the peloton. The fatigue of a long race was beginning to set in. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Kittel Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) found the “Capi” a bit too tough. The German was dropped on the Capo Berta. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Peloton As the Cipressa neared, the pace in the peloton increased dramatically. The peloton caught the last remaining survivors of the breakaway before the Cipressa began with 27 kilometers to go. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: FDJ powered through the Cipressa on the front of the peloton. 2016 Milano-Sanremo winner Arnaud Demare followed his teammates and looked in control on the climb. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Approaching the Poggio, Bora-Hansgrohe brought Sagan to the front of the peloton. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Nibali and Neilands attack Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) followed an attack from Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) midway up the Poggio. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Nibali counterattack “The Shark from Messina” wasted little time dropping Neilands. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Nibali finish Nibali took one last look over his shoulder in the final meters on the Via Roma. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Nibali victory Nibali barely held off the sprinters to take the 2018 edition of “La Primavera.” Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Milano-Sanremo 2018: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) finished at the back of the front group. After dominating the spring classics last year, the Belgian has struggled to find his form in 2018. Milano-Sanremo 2018: Ewan, Nibali, Demare Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) won the bunch sprint for second with Demare in third. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images