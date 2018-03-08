Home / Gallery / Gallery: Kittel gets his first win of 2018 in Tirreno-Adriatico’s second stage Gallery: Kittel gets his first win of 2018 in Tirreno-Adriatico’s second stageBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 8, 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: BMC RacingAfter winning the opening team time trial BMC greeted the crowd at sign in for stage 2 with Damiano Caruso wearing the blue leader’s jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Chris FroomeChris Froome was a center of attention before the start of stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: PelotonIt was a beautiful spring day for the 172 kilometer stage from Camaiore to Follonica. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Israel Cycling AcademyThe Israel Cycling Academy is racing Tirreno-Adriatico and the team had a rider in the break on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: BreakawayGuy Sagiv led the three-man breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2:Team SkyTeam Sky rode to protect GC riders Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2:Marcel Kittle caught up with fellow countryman and German national champion Marcus Burghardt. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: PelotonWhen the pace picked up to catch the break the peloton thinned out to single file. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Maritn leadsTony Martin provided a good wheel to follow for Marcel Kittel. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Final sprintThe three main contenders for the stage 2 sprint were Marcel Kittel, Peter Sagan and Giacomo Nizzolo. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Kittel victoryMarcel Kittel edged out the field for the win. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Kittel celebratesMarcel Kittel got his first win of 2018 on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Kittel podiumMarcel Kittel put on the points leader jersey after the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Bettiol podiumAlberto Bettiol finished fifth on the day taking the overall leaders jersey from his teammate Damiano Caruso. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesTirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 2: Gaviria podiumFernando Gaviria was awarded the best young rider jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images