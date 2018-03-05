Home / Gallery / Gallery: Groenewegen claims stage 2 of Paris-Nice in Vierzon
Gallery: Groenewegen claims stage 2 of Paris-Nice in Vierzon
Mar. 5, 2018
Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Demare After winning the stage 1 sprint in a photo finish, Arnaud Demare took to the start line on stage 2 wearing the yellow leader’s jersey at Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Peloton Stage 2 of Paris-Nice was 187 kilometers long from Orsonville to Vierzon. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Chaves Esteban Chaves and Imanol Erviti looked relaxed on a flat stage made for the sprinters. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Peloton American Tejay van Garderen did not start stage 2 after crashing twice the previous day. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Roll out As the stage got underway, Tiago Machado moved to the front of the peloton. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Gettyt Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Boom leads An early breakaway group formed and was led by Lars Boom. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Van Baarle Classics rider Dylan Van Baarle is in his first season with Team Sky. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Two man break As the race wore on Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro were the last two riders to survive in the break. They would be caught by the peloton with about five kilometers to go. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Peloton As the teams prepared for the sprint Thomas De Gent went to the front for Lotto-Soudal and their sprinter Andre Greipel. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Groenewegen With a few early surges from the field, Dylan Groenewegen was patient in the group and saved his sprint for the final meters. Photo: Bryn Lennon/ Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Groenewegen Dylan Groenewegen won stage 2 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Perichon podium Pierre-Luc Perichon leads the mountains classification. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Soler best young rider Marc Soler of Spain leads the best young rider classification after stage 2. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Demare overall Arnaud Demare held onto the the lead in the overall at Paris Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Paris-Nice 2018, stage 2: Demare points jersey Arnaud Demare has two leaders jerseys after stage 2. Demare also leads the points classification. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images