Gallery: Dennis wraps up another Tirreno TT win in stage 7
Mar. 13, 2018
Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Dennis TT Rohan Dennis set a blistering pace catching riders on the 10.5-kilometer TT course in San Benedetto Del Tronto. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Dennis Dennis covered the 10.5km course in 11:14. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Kiryienka Former world TT champ 10th on the stage, 18 seconds back from Dennis. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Moscon Italian national time trial champion Gianni Moscon covered the course in 11:26 to claim fifth place on the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Froome Controversy surrounded Chris Froome for racing Tirreno-Adriatico while he is under investigation for high levels of Salbutamol. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Bennett George Bennett finished ninth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Nibali Vincenzo Nibali has won Tirreno-Adriatico twice in his career. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Aru Fabio Aru won the prize for best suffer face on stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Formolo Davide Formolo finished seventh in the overall. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Thomas Geraint Thomas leapfrogged Mikel Landa in the overall standings during the stage 7 time trial to take the last spot on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Kwiatkowski Michal Kwiatkowski started the day with a three-second lead over Damiano Caruso and extended that lead on his way to winning Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Uran Rigoberto Uran rounded out the top 10 in the overall standings. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tirreno-Adriatico 2018, stage 7: Benoot Best young rider Tiesj Benoot finished an impressive fourth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images