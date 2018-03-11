Home / Gallery / Gallery: De la Cruz and Soler shine, as Paris-Nice comes to a cloudy and wet end Gallery: De la Cruz and Soler shine, as Paris-Nice comes to a cloudy and wet endBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 11, 2018 2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: GreipelAndre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) was one of the few sprinters on the start line for the final stage of Paris-Nice. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: VivianiElia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) was hardly recognizable on the start line. It was a cold and wet finale for “The Race to the Sun.” Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: PelotonThe peloton rolled out of Nice and into the hills. Despite the bad weather, it would be an explosive final day to the week-long race. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: Lotto-SoudalLotto-Soudal was attentive early in the stage with Thomas De Gendt looking to seal the King of the Mountains classification and Tim Wellens looking to inmprove his fifth place in the general classification. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: Early breakawayTony Gallopin (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), David De La Cruz (Sky), Omar Fraile (Astana), and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) were among the first riders to attack. The stage began climbing almost immediately. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: YatesSimon Yates’ (Mitchelton-Scott) yellow jersey was covered for most of the day. The Briton would fend off attacks for nearly the entire 110-kilometer stage. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: Alaphilippe and FraileAfter his first attack failed, Fraile attacked again with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors). Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: Mitchelton-ScottChris Juul Jensen and Matteo Trentin did lots of work at the front of the reduced peloton, as they tried to keep all of the attacks under control. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: NaesenOliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is no stranger to the bad weather. His main goals of the season are approaching with Milan-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix in the coming weeks. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: De la CruzDe la Cruz would attack with Marc Soler (Movistar) and bridge to the lone leader Fraile. Alaphilippe had been unable to hold the pace in the breakaway. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: De la CruzDe la Cruz attacked the final climb and crossed the summit alone. Only a nine-kilometer descent stood between him and victory. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: De la Cruz and FraileHowever, De la Cruz was caught on the descent by Fraile and Soler. Thus, a sprint to the finish ensued. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: SolerSoler, wearing the white Best Young Rider jersey, finished third. He awaited the arrival of Yates to see if he captured the overall title. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: YatesYates fought valiantly on the way back into Nice, but lost the yellow jersey by a mere four seconds to Soler. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: HenaoDefending champion Sergio Henao (Sky) did not have the legs this past week to contend for the overall title. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: De la CruzDe la Cruz won the final stage of Paris-Nice for the second year in-a-row on Sunday. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: SolerSoler’s yellow jersey shone brightly under the cloudy and sunless sky. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images2018 Paris-Nice, stage 8: Yates, Soler, and IzagirreSoler was joined on the final general classification podium by Yates and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida). Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images