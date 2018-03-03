Home / Gallery / Gallery: Benoot scores maiden pro victory at Strade Bianche
Gallery: Benoot scores maiden pro victory at Strade Bianche
Mar. 3, 2018
Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Peloton The peloton split on one of the early dirt sectors in the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Kuss While it was stressful in the peloton, American Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) was out front in the breakaway. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Valverde Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all bundled-up early on, as rain poured down onto the riders. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Landscape The Tuscan countryside never disappoints, even when the weather doesn’t cooperate. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Sagan For much of the race, world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was hardly recognizable with a black rainbow jacket covering his white jersey. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Mud Line choice was key through the dirt sectors. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Landscape Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Team Sky The day was marked by many mechanicals and punctures. A rider had to have a bit of luck to make it through the race on Saturday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Landscape The gloomy day made the peloton barely visible at times. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Peloton Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is tackling the rough roads of the spring classics for the first time in his career in 2018. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Kwiatkowski Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) kicked-off the finale of the race when he attacked on the eighth sector, which is named after Fabian Cancellara. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Landscape Michal Kwiakowski’s attack created a select group of leaders. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Van Aert and Bardet Three-time world cyclocross champion Wout Van Aert (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Romain Bardet emerged from the eighth sector of dirt in the lead. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Benoot and Serry Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors) attacked the chase group on the long road section between the eighth and ninth sectors of dirt. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Van Aert and Bardet Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Korsaeth Sometimes it can be a bit lonely out there. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Benoot and Serry Tiesj Benoot left Pieter Serry behind on the penultimate sector of dirt. After bridging to the leaders, he then dropped them on the final sector of dirt. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Rob Power Riders resorted to spraying themselves in order to be able to see the road ahead. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Benoot Tiesj Benoot entered the famous Piazza del Campo alone to the cheers of the crowd. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Bardet Romain Bardet, a podium finisher at the Tour de France, surprisingly finished second on Saturday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Benoot It had stopped raining by the time the riders finished, but they were still very muddy from the day’s effort. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Sagan Peter Sagan finished eighth at Strade Bianche, his first race in Europe in 2018. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Podium The podium had a young look to it, as Romain Bardet was the elder statesman at just 27-years-old. Tiesj Benoot and Wout van Aert are both 23-years-old. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Finish line Riders continued to roll into the Piazza as the podium celebration took place. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Men: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) did not have a good day, finishing 34th. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images