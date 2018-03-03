Home / Gallery / Gallery: 2018 Women’s WorldTour begins with a muddy Strade Bianche
Gallery: 2018 Women’s WorldTour begins with a muddy Strade Bianche
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 3, 2018
Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Mitchelton-Scott Mitchelton-Scott riders sought shelter from the rain under the castle at the start. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Peloton The famous ‘white roads’ of Tuscany were turned brown on Saturday due to the fowl weather. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Van Dijk Team Sunweb made its presence known at the front, as conditions worsened early in the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Penton and Ragusa Sara Penton (Virtu Cycling) and Katia Ragusa (BePink) bravely broke away from the peloton and were the first onto the dirt. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Landscape Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Peloton Positioning on the dirt was extremely important on Saturday due to the treacherous conditions. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Landscape Even under overcast skies and heavy rain, Tuscany still takes your breath away. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Van Dijk, Amialiusik, and Blaak Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb), and Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) formed a dangerous breakaway midway through the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Landscape Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Cromwell Deep into the finale, the riders were unrecognizable due to their immense amount of clothing and being caked in mud. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Van der Breggen and Longo-Borghini Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) and Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle-High5) escaped on the penultimate dirt sector. However, a mechanical for the Italian dropped her out of the lead and left van der Breggen alone out front. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Van der Breggen Anna van der Breggen tackled the final sector of dirt alone. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Kennedy and Niewiadoma Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) could see Longo-Borghini just ahead on the final sector. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Breggen Strade Bianche was Anna van der Breggen’s first race of 2018 and she couldn’t have started the season any better. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Longo-Borghini Elisa Longo-Borghini saluted the crowd as she crossed the line third, unable to defend her victory from last year. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Blaak and Van der Breggen World road champion Chantal Blaak finished fourth and congratulated her teammate on her victory. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Spratt Amanda Spratt’s (Mitchelton-Scott) face shows just how tough the race was on Saturday. She finished seventh. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Podium The podium (left to right): Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Anna van der Breggen, and Elisa Longo-Borghini. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Niewiadoma and van der Breggen Hydration is key after a long day in the saddle. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Strade Bianche 2018, Women: Van der Breggen Anna van der Breggen is the first leader of the UCI Women’s WorldTour in 2018.