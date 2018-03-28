Home / Gallery / Dwars door Vlaanderen Gallery: Rain, wind, and cobbles
Mar. 28, 2018
Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Sign in Temperatures at the start were in the low 40s with steady rain falling. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Start line Riders lined up for 180 kilometers of racing from Roeselare to Waregem. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Fans Even in the bad weather, fans were out to take in some racing. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Richeze puncture Maximiliano Richeze had a puncture. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Valverde Rain gear was at the ready for Alejandro Valverde. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Peloton Conditions were nasty at Dwars door Vlanderen. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet got into a move with Tiesj Benoot, but they were chased down by Sep Vanmarcke. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Attack Alexandre Pichot and Niccolo Bonifazio attacked the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Peloton The peloton rode past a cycling-inspired mural on the way to Waregem. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Peloton Tony Martin led a small group off the front. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Valverde Alejandro Valverde looked comfortable racing and attacking in the nasty conditions. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Durbridge attack Luke Durbridge tried to escape. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Quintana Nairo Quintana raced Dwars door Vlanderen to get some time in on the cobbles of Belgium. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Benoot Tiesj Benoot was riding on great form at Dwars door Vlanderen but was unable to break away in the final kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Vanmarcke Sep Vanmarcke initiated the winning move but ended up finishing third on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Dwars door Vlaanderen 2018: Lampaert wins Yves Lampaert played his cards right to claim victory at Dwars door Valnderen for the second year in a row. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images