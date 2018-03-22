Home / Gallery / Catalunya, stage 4 Gallery: Valverde dominant atop La Molina
Catalunya, stage 4 Gallery: Valverde dominant atop La Molina
Mar. 22, 2018
2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: De Gendt Thomas De Gendt was wearing the leader’s jersey at the start of stage 4 after winning the day prior from a long breakaway. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: De Gendt attacks And De Gendt couldn’t resist a little attack at the start of Thursday’s 170.8km stage to La Molina. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Henao Colombian champion Sergio Henao rode in the peloton, anticipating the two big climbs at the end of the day. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Chaves Esteban Chaves tried a solo attack on the day’s penultimate climb up Coll de la Creueta. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Peloton The peloton wound its way through one of the Pyrenean valleys on stage 4. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Snowy summit As the bunch approached the top of the Creueta, 1925 meters above sea level, we saw evidence of the snowstorm that forced organizers to shorten the previous stage. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Chaves Chaves carried on alone. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Sky chase Team Sky drove the pace to keep Chaves in check on the hors categorie climb. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Chaves alone Chaves’s attack didn’t stick. He was caught before the final climb to La Molina. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Soler Marc Soler hit out first on the climb to the finish, and he was followed by Pierre LaTour. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Bernal and Valverde Eventually the race came down to a battle between cycling’s young up-and-comer Egan Bernal and wizened veteran Alejandro Valverde. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Valverde wins Valverde got the better of Bernal in the final sprint. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Bernal second Bernal came home just behind Valverde, a man 16 years his senior. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 4: Cold Quick-Step Quick-Step Floors staff made haste to keep riders warm at the snowy summit finish. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images