Catalunya, Gallery: Valverde takes third overall title, as Yates wins final stage

Mar. 25, 2018
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Valverde start Despite nursing just a 16-second lead, race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) found time to smile at the start in Barcelona. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Bernal start All Egan Bernal (Sky) had to do was finish the final stage among the GC contenders and he would have his third Best Young Rider jersey of the year. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Attacks Many riders tried their hand at attacking during the opening 100-kilometer loop before the finishing circuits. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Yates Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) bided his time in the peloton during the opening loop. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Pinot Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) even had a go at attacking during the final stage. The Frenchman would end up finishing the race 10th overall. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Narvaez Colombian national road champion Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) was active at the front of the peloton, as the riders approached the finishing circuits around the city of Barcelona. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Impey Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) was one of the main animators when the peloton finally entered the 6.6-kilometer circuit. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Valverde Alejandro Valverde sat in the peloton during the first few finishing circuits, but then he attacked and drew out the other GC contenders. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Verona, Yates, and Soler Carlos Verona helped Simon Yates escape the Movistar controlled peloton, but the Spanish team had Marc Soler marking the him. Yates was an outside threat to take the overall title on the final day. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Yates victory Simon Yates took the final stage of the 2018 Volta a Catalunya and vaulted himself to fourth overall. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Latour Pierre Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was part of the Yates’ breakaway group, but was dropped on the final lap. He just managed to hold off the chasing group containing the other GC contenders to take third on the stage. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Bernal crash A crash on the final lap in the chase group saw Egan Bernal go down heavily. He would not finish the stage and abandon the race. This meant he not only lost his second overall placing, but also the Best Young Rider jersey. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Martin crash Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) also went down hard alongside Bernal. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 7: Latour, Valverde, and Quintana Alejandro Valverde took home his third Volta a Catalunya title on Sunday, as his teammate Nairo Quintana finished second. Pierre Latour rounded out the final GC podium.Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images