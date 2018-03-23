Home / Gallery / Catalunya Gallery: Pantano soars to stage 5 win
Catalunya Gallery: Pantano soars to stage 5 win
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 23, 2018
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Team Movistar Nairo Quintana, Marc Soler, and Alejandro Valverde lined up together for the start of stage 5. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Breakaway Francois Bidard got into the break for Team Ag2r La Mondiale. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Pantano leds the break Jarlinson Pantano and Giovanni Visconti set the pace at the front of the breakaway group. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Switchback Stage 5 of Volta Catalunya took the riders over three climbs. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Pantano Pantano was on a good day and kept the pace high. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Yates Simon Yates sat fifth in the overall after stage 5. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Valverde Alejandro Valverde rode alongside Sergio Henao. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Peloton Stage 5 was 212 kilometers from Llivia to Vielha Val D’Aran. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Yates Riders dealt with cold temperatures during stage 5. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Barguil Warren Barguil sat outside the top 10 in the overall at Catalunya. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Jungels attack Bob Jungels launched an attack on stage 5. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Jungels solo Jungels found himself in a solo effort. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Valverde Alejandro Valverde led Volta a Catalunya after five days of racing. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 5: Pantano wins Jarlinson Pantano rode out of the break to win stage 5 ahead of Vegard Laengen. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images