Catalunya Gallery: Hodeg takes first WorldTour win in stage 1
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 19, 2018
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Peloton scenic Volta Ciclista a Catalunya began with a 152-kilometer loop, starting and finishing in Calella, Spain. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Goldstein Roy Goldstein is riding for the Israel Cycling Academy at Catalunya, and he’s Israel’s national champion. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Cummings British champion Stephen Cummings was the center of attention at the Team Dimension Data presentation. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Team Dimension Data Natnael Berhane, Ben O’Connor, and Merhawi Kudus are on the Team Dimension Data squad at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Gesink GC veteran Robert Gesink lined up for LottoNL-Jumbo. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Martin and Aru Dan Martin and Fabio Aru will be sharing the leadership role for UAE. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Valverde and Quintana The duo of Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana could spell trouble for other teams trying to control the race. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Valverde Alejandro Valverde lined up at Catalunya as the defending champ, having won the race in 2017 and also in 2009. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Breakaway Six riders got into the break on stage 1, but their lead was kept to about three minutes by the peloton. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Grivko leads Andriy Grivko Led the breakaway looking for a good time to escape the group. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Grivko attack Grivko launched an attack and grabbed some intermediate sprint points. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Aru Fabio Aru was showing signs that he had taken a spill during the stage. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Hodeg sprint Quick-Step Floors went to the front with three kilometers to go, setting up Alvaro Hodeg for the sprint. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Hodeg The slightly uphill finish made it tough for the other sprinters to come around Hodeg. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018, stage 1: Hodeg victory The young Colombian got his second win in a week’s time on stage 1 of Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images