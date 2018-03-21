Home / Gallery / Catalunya Gallery: Gallant De Gendt rides to stage 3 win and GC lead
Catalunya Gallery: Gallant De Gendt rides to stage 3 win and GC lead
Mar. 21, 2018
2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Valverde Race leader Alejandro Valverde readied for stage 3 after winning Tuesday’s stage in a sprint. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Breakaway Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH) led the early breakaway move. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Peloton Although the weather was pleasant in the valleys, snow in the mountains forced organizers to shorten the stage to 153km and cut out the summit finish to Vallter 2000. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: De Gendt first attack Thomas De Gendt put his breakaway companions under pressure, riding away to take KOM points on the day’s Cat. 1 climb. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Anacona Winner Anacona rode tempo at the front for the Movistar team. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Jungels Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels stayed out of the wind, sitting in the peloton. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Mitchelton-Scott Mitchelton-Scott’s Jack Haig whipped up the pace as the peloton rode into the final climb of the stage. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Quintana Nairo Quintana rode in the peloton, knowing Thursday’s uphill finish to La Molina would be his best opportunity to gain time in the overall. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Peloton With Mitchelton-Scott and Movistar on the front, the peloton’s size dwindled. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: De Gendt second attack De Gendt made his winning despite a headwind in the final kilometers of the race. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: De Gendt wins De Gendt celebrated a big win in the fading afternoon light. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: GC attack Behind De Gendt, a few GC favorites tried to get away: Simon Yates, Mathias Frank, Thibaut Pinot, and Nairo Quintana. However, their move didn’t stick. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: Peloton finish Simon Yates sprinted to second place out of the diminished peloton. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: De Gendt leads De Gendt took the overall lead with his win on Wednesday. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images 2018 Volta a Catalunya, stage 3: De Gendt KOM He also took the king of the mountains jersey. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images